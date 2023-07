Summer is a great time to stroll around Central Oregon with your tote, visiting farmers markets. Bevel Craft Brewing in Bend hosts the Ninth Street Village Makers Market every Sunday. There are five rotating local artisans each week --- this Sunday, it showcased art, candles and jewelry.

