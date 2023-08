Wednesday's full moon will appear bigger and brighter than most - a so-called supermoon - but this one is also referred to as a 'blue moon' - not it's color, but the rarity of two full moons in a single month. A "blue supermoon" only happens about once a decade. But with our wildfire smoke, an "orange supermoon" is more likely.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.