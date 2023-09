The Desert Wind Arts Fest took place Sunday at the Crooked River Ranch Heritage House. Vendors were on hand with plenty of art of for sale, from paintings to jewelry. And of course, visitors got to satisfy their sweet tooth with ice cream and blackberry cobbler.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.