Street Dog Hero brings back the Heroes on the Run 5-K fundraiser in Bend

At the Athletic Club of Bend, it was the fourth annual Heroes on the Run event for Street dog Heroes. It was a 5-K fundraiser and kid's mini run. 200 people tied up their shoelaces for the run. Many people brought their four-legged friends. And this year, the event expanded- on Saturday, as there was also a run in Portland. There were food trucks, raffle prizes, entertainment and local vendors. The fundraising goal is to raise $100,000. The non-profit's focus is to create positive changes in the lives on animals and their humans.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.