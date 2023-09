Saving Grace in Bend has received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women. It will be used for their courthouse advocacy program and Mary's Place, the supervised visitation and safe exchange program, Tracee Tuesday reports.

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.