Saturday marked Day 2 of the three-day, 17th annual Bend Roots Revival music festival. It's a free event for the community, where you can listen to more than 100 bands over the weekend. For the festival, there are seven different stages, four at Silver Moon Brewing and three more at the Bunk and Brew. You can listen to a wide variety of genres like bluegrass, classical, and heavy metal.

