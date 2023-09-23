Union members stage rally and march to support workers rights at Drake Park in Bend

A rally and march to support workers' rights and fair contracts took place at Drake Park in Bend Saturday as the 58th Oregon AFL-CIO State Convention was taking place at The Riverhouse in Bend. The event, which was organized by the union organization, brought out crowds of people, including community advocates, concerned citizens and most importantly union workers. They carried flags and signs which read "Solidarity Forever" and "Union Strong."

