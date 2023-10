It's an exciting time at NewsChannel 21, as we are having our final broadcasts from a set that has been our on-air 'home' for many years, and move to an interim spot for our newscasts while a major upgrade to a state-of-the-art studio gets underway. So for now, please Pardon Our Dust!

