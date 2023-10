The second artist for next summer's concerts at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater has been announced, Bluegrass and country artist Tyler Childers will be on stage August 10th and 11th, with Canadian artist Allison Russell. More information: https://www.bendconcerts.com/

