Bend Film Festival wraps 20th in-person event, names award winners; virtual version happens this week
Sunday was the last day to experience the four-day, in-person Bend Film Festival. This was the 20th year of the festival that celebrates the best of moviemaking. There were multiple venues to experience, and on Sunday, 20 awards were given in a variety of categories. But the film festival isn't quite over, as the films are available to view in virtual online format for the next week, starting Monday.