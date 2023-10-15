Bend Film Festival wraps 20th in-person event, names award winners; virtual version happens this week

Sunday was the last day to experience the four-day, in-person Bend Film Festival . This was the 20th year of the festival that celebrates the best of moviemaking. There were multiple venues to experience, and on Sunday, 20 awards were given in a variety of categories. But the film festival isn't quite over, as the films are available to view in virtual online format for the next week, starting Monday.

