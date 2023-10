If you're looking for a family-friendly spooky spectacle this weekend, you might want to visit The Haunted Hollow on Stardust Lane near Sisters. It's free, and there'll also be cookies and hot chocolate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.