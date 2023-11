Hopscotch Kids in Bend celebrated Saturday and will continue the celebration Sunday. The children's clothing store has expanded. It now includes premium brands of strollers, car seats, baby furniture, and maternity essentials and clothing. At the community event there were free drinks, swag bags and a mini photo shoot.

