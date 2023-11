The Dry Canyon Arts Association wrapped up the final day of its fourth annual Fall Art Show on Sunday. It was held at the at Redmond High School commons. Dozens of people came out to admire and purchase art pieces. There were more than 50 artists on hand, featuring watercolors, wood carvings, metal workers, and ceramics.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.