KTVZ Chief Meteorologist John Carroll visits the kids at Bear Creek Elementary School

today at 5:58 PM
Published 5:56 PM

The kindergarten and first-graders at Bend's Bear Creek Elementary School were "talking weather" on Thursday with NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist John Carroll.

John read from his children's book, "The Adventures of Robbie the Raindrop," which is all about the water cycle.

Since it was snowing, the students enjoyed speaking about the different types of precipitation. Most of the kids enjoy the snow and like winter.

If you would like Carroll to pay a visit to your school, have your teacher or school principal send him an e-mail at john.carroll@ktvz.com.

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

