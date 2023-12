The Bend Boarding Babes group is a group of more than six hundred woman. The group likes to meet new people, and create memories in Central Oregon. With the holidays coming up, the group wanted to give back to the non-profit Saving Grace. The group pulled together to edit and model for a charity calendar. All the proceeds from the calendar go to Saving Grace.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.