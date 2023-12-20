Sunriver Resort donates $20,000 from charity pickleball tournament to La Pine/Sunriver Habitat for Humanity
Sunriver Resort raised $20,000 to donate to Habitat for Humanity of La Pine / Sunriver with its first Charity Classic Pickleball Tournament.
