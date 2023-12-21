Save the Date: From toddler play to Santa’s Workshop

Bola Gbadebo has a trio of varied activities you (or your toddler) might wish to partake in. There are plenty more options and you can submit your own events at http://events.ktvz.com .

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.