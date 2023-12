Reading at a young age can be fun, especially with a wild creature. At Paulina Springs Books in Sisters, there's now "Story time with Sloth." The kids sing songs, create craft items and enjoy story time. which is every Saturday at 10 a.m. Books that are read to the youngsters are relevant to different seasons, as well as humorous books and books focused on mindfulness.

