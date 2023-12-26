ODOT’s seasonal reminder: Give snowplows enough space for everyone’s safe trip
As winter begins, ODOT has a seasonal reminder to please give snowplows and their drivers, whatever the agency, adequate room to operate safely, for everyone's sake.
