Icy start to a rainy day

With very little movement of a low-pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska, we will see a wet winter system dump a lot of rain and snow on the Pacific NW for at least the next three days. Rain is in the forecast for Central Oregon all day as high reach the mid to upper 40's and southerly breezes at 10-15 mph get pretty gusty tonight. More rain is expected tonight as lows range from the mid 30's to around 40.

Rain (heavy at times), mild temperatures and windy conditions will be staying with us through Saturday night. While this will worsen driving conditions in the passes it will be a great event for the ski resorts. Mt. Bachelor could receive over a foot of snow over the next 24 hours, and as much as two feet by Sunday night. Of course, this will be good for resorts like HooDoo and Willamette Pass that have been waiting for enough snow to open for the season. Temperatures will begin to drop a bit Sunday, so we can expect to mix some snow with the rain. This pattern will break and we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday. Highs at that point will be pretty average...right around 40 degrees. Next Wednesday, Christmas Day, looks to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of some scattered snow showers and highs in the upper 30's.

