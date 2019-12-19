Rainy weather with warmer temperatures

Weather

Rain and strong winds ruled the region on the High Desert Thursday.

However, after 4 p.m., those rainy conditions tapered off for a few hours. The strong winds have stayed with us, though, reaching speeds of up to 21 miles an hour in Redmond.

Those southerly winds brought with them warm temperatures. Redmond and Bend were both at 50 degrees in the late afternoon. The historical average for today is 40 degrees in those area.

Those warmer conditions will change during the holiday weekend. Saturday night and into Sunday morning, those strong southerly winds will instead become westerly winds, bringing along with them cooler conditions from the coast.

That makes Sunday our next chance for snow in Central Oregon.