Chances for rain and snow before things dry out

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Cool and cloudy for us today on the High Desert, as we are looking at chances for rain and snow across the region.

Tonight, we are looking at wind out of the west at 5-10 MPH.

Lows are set to drop down into the upper 20s to low 30s for overnight lows.

Chances for rain showers through much of the evening before snow levels and temperatures begin to drop and we could see some snow showers.

For the Cascades, there is a winter weather advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Monday morning as the mountain passes could see up to 10 inches of new snow by then.

There is a slight chance that we will see a few snow showers early Monday morning before the clouds clear out of the region and things stay dry and mostly sunny for the rest of the day

Highs will be in the 30s to 40s.

Conditions are set to stay mostly sunny and dry through Tuesday.

Then for Christmas. we are looking at a slight chance of a few snow showers to start the day.

But after that, dry conditions are set to return, with highs topping out in the 30s to 40s for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!