Mild Monday

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Monday through Wednesday a weak and disorganized trough of low pressure will cross the area.

We have a chance of rain and snow in the Cascades but the rest of Central Oregon will be mostly dry.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Overnight lows will range from the high teens to low 20s.

From Tuesday night through Wednesday another weak system will be approach the area.

There's a slight chance of snow along the Cascades with a slight chance of snow getting into Central Oregon.

Amounts will be generally less than a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday night through Sunday expect a pattern dry weather for our area with highs just below average in the high 30s.

Sunday night seems to be the next chance of any precipitation during the extended period with a slight chance of a rain snow mix.