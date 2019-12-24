Chance for white Christmas declining

Weather

Christmas Eve saw mostly clear and sunny skies on Tuesday, with temperatures right around freezing for this time of year.

A storm brewing on the coast, however, is slowly making its way to the High Desert, bringing along with it cooler temperatures and clouds overhead.

A chance for moisture as well means there's a possibility for snow to fall overnight Tuesday and into Christmas Day on Wednesday.

That chance for snow, however, has decreased by about 10% since Monday, and less than a half an inch of snow would fall on the High Desert.