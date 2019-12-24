Christmas snow?

Weather

Tuesday will be a dry with just partly cloudy skies, but a weakening trough of low pressure will continue to move into the northeast and away from the forecast area.

Any daytime precipitation will be confined mainly to the Cascades.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-20s.

Then another weather system will move across the region late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning with a slight chance to chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow levels on Tuesday night to Wednesday will be around 2200 to 2700 ft.

This will support snow showers down to the lower elevations in Sisters, Bend, Sunriver and La Pine. .

Temperatures on Christmas will be in the 30s...which will be similar on Thursday.

High pressure will build back over the region on Thursday.

There will be patchy fog each night and early morning through the short term period and winds will be light.

So far, there is not any fog in the forecast area, but just some low stratus in areas.

Expect fog to develop and spread through the short term period across mainly the lower elevations.

Thursday night through Saturday a ridge will be over the area and this will be a dry period aside from a slight chance of light snow showers along the Cascade crest at times.

Amounts will be light so this should not impact holiday travel significantly.

Saturday night models bring a disturbance into the area with a chance of snow along the Cascades and a slight chance of rain and snow down to Central Oregon.

Sunday night has a slight chance of snow in the mountains with the rest of the area dry.

Monday has a ridge of high pressure building over the area with just a few showers over the Cascades through Monday evening.

Models show another system riding over the ridge Monday night and Tuesday with a slight chance of mountain snow and mainly dry in the lower elevations.

Temperatures Friday through Monday will be mainly in the 30s and lower 40s then warming a few degrees to the mid 30s to mid 40s on Tuesday.

