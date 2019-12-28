Chances for rain and snow before things dry out

Weather

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Waking up this morning, things should start on a dry night.

There is a chance that we could see some rain showers through mid morning and into the afternoon.

Then by the evening we are looking at snow levels dipping down to around 1800 ft.

And with those lower snow levels there is a chance that we could see some snow showers develop before things clear up heading into Monday.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday looks to stay dry with clouds clearing as the day goes on.

Things are set to stay dry until New Years Day then we could see some rain and snow chance return to the High Desert.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

