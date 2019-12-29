Foggy end to the weekend, with rain on the way for the upcoming week

Weather

Good evening, Central Oregon!

Cool temps today on the High Desert as we saw fog roll into the region this .

That fog will be with us through the overnight into the morning on Monday.

Lows tonight are set to drop down into the low to mid 20s, which means Monday morning could be off to a frosty start, with the fog overhead and the cold conditions.

Things look to stay dry and mostly cloudy throughout the day on Monday.

Highs are expected to stay chilly, though, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Then by Tuesday, we could see the return of the rain to the High Desert.

Tuesday looks to be windy overnight for New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 MPH and gusts up around 20 MPH.

Chances for rain will stick around all the way until Friday, then heading into next weekend, there is a chance we could see some snow showers.

Highs through most of the week are going to be in the mid to upper 40s, which is just a bit above normal for this time of the year.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!