Freezing AM fog

Weather

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After dealing with freezing fog this morning, some areas will struggle to get out from under the fog, much like yesterday. Others will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30's with light and variable breezes. Those breezes will stay quite light out of the se tonight. Lows will be in the 20's under mostly cloudy skies.

More storm activity will build back in beginning Tuesday, and likely that will be a little later in the day. With highs in the mid to upper 40's for most of the week, most of the precipitation we see will be in the form of rain. Lows will be scattered through the 30's and our best shot at snow here will be Wednesday night.

This will, however, be a nice event for the ski resorts. From Tuesday afternoon through Friday, Mt. Bachelor could see one to two feet of fresh snow. Be aware that the snow level will be dropping to about 3,000', so the passes will be seeing some snowfall through Wednesday and Wednesday night. It will be pretty breezy Wednesday and Thursday, as well.

We will get a short break between systems Friday when we get a little more sunshine and highs reach the low to mid 50's.

The next system will move into the Pacific NW for the weekend. Central Oregon skies will be mostly cloudy and we will see a slight chance of some showers. Daytime highs will cool back down to the low 40's by Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!