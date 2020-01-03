Record warmth, but snow headed to the Cascades

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

A high pressure ridge with warm air over the region Friday kept temperatures above average and even set a record!

Redmond warmed to 62 degrees Friday, smashing the old Jan. 3 record of 56, set in 2012 (for records dating back to 1941). Pendleton and Walla Walla also warmed to 61 degrees, breaking records there as well.

Friday evening, expect the ridge to be pushed off to the east as an approaching cold front and trough move in.

This system is expected to move through the region starting late Friday evening, bringing snow to the Cascades, while lower elevations will mainly see light rain and possible light snow showers.

Friday overnight lows will range from the mid-20s to low 30s.

Winds overnight will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20.

The moisture in this system is limited, so expect precipitation chances to have tapered off in Central Oregon by early Saturday afternoon.

Snow levels will start off at 3,500-4,500 feet, and will drop to 2,300 feet by early Saturday afternoon.

Daytime highs will range from the high 30s to low 40s.

Saturday brings the return of daytime highs closer to average, in the low 40s, with mostly sunny skies.

Early Sunday morning, expect a shortwave trough to move across the region, with most precipitation falling as snow in the Cascades, but bringing another chance for rain/snow showers to the higher elevations in Central Oregon.

Sunday night through next Friday, an active weather pattern will continue through the extended period, with a series of systems moving through.

The next shortwave trough should move through later Tuesday into early Wednesday and will bring mountain snow, with a slight chance of Central Oregon rain/show.

Again, lingering mountain snow showers continue into Thursday and

Thursday night.

A stronger upper level low/trough is expected to drop south out of the Gulf of Alaska and toward the Pacific Northwest some time next Friday and the weekend.