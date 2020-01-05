Winter weather though the Cascades, High Desert

Weather

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Winter weather moving through the region as there is a winter weather advisory in the Cascades.

That advisory is set to expire on Monday at noon, as we will start to see the snow showers back off through the Cascades heading into tomorrow.

Here in Central Oregon we saw a few snow showers in parts of the region, and there is still a slight chance that we could see a few more snow showers through the overnight.

If we do see snow showers it doesn't look like we will see much in the way of accumulations, but it could make for a slick Monday morning commute.

We are looking at breezy conditions this evening with wind out of the south at 10-15 MPH and gust up around 20 MPH.

Overnight lows are set to drop down into the upper 20s.

For Monday we are looking at those snow levels rising just a bit and a chance for some rain showers with highs in the upper 30s to 40s.

Monday is also going to be windy from time to time with winds out of the south at 10-15 MPH and gust up around 20 MPH.

This active winter weather system will be with us through much of the week.

We will continue to see chances for rain and snow throughout the week and into next weekend with highs in the 30s to 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!