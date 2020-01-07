A Fair Day Ahead…

Weather

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Back-to-back systems will bring winter storm activity into the region and it all begins as our clouds thicken through today. Highs will be scattered through the 40's to around 50 and some will see showers begin as early as this afternoon. Southerly breezes will be fairly gentle at 5-15 mph. Look for a 30-40% chance of mixed showers tonight as lows drop close to freezing. Southerly breezes will stay gentle.

Today we will see a gradual transition back to winter-like conditions. The coming stormy conditions will be most active Wednesday and Wednesday night. With temperatures cooling back to something more normal for this time, the upper 30's to lower 40's, we will see mixed showers through the day and snow showers Wednesday night. This pattern of mixed showers will continue through the end of the week.

Mt. Bachelor will SE about a foot or more of new snow over the course of the week. Great news for the resorts, but it will make for difficult driving conditions in the Cascades.

While accumulations are not expected to be substantial, snow showers are likely to continue for us through the coming weekend and into next week.

