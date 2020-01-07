Windy tonight, rain and snow tomorrow

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Most of Central Oregon looks to have a 30-40% chance of mixed showers Tuesday night, and lows may drop close to freezing.

Southerly breezes will stay gentle, at no more than 10 mph.

The coming stormy conditions will be most active Wednesday through Wednesday night.

With temperatures cooling back to to near normal, in the upper 30s to lower 40s, mixed showers are likely during the day, with snow showers Wednesday night.

This pattern of mixed showers will continue through the end of the week.

While accumulations are not expected to be substantial, snow showers are likely to continue for us through the coming weekend and into next week.

Mt. Bachelor will see about a foot or more of new snow over the course of the week.

Great news for the ski resorts, but it will make for difficult driving conditions in the Cascades.