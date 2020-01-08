Snowy tonight, calm tomorrow

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The advance of the current winter system thickened our clouds Wednesday.

The chance of rain and snow overnight Wednesday continues with lows in the 20s. Look for up to an inch of snow to accumulate overnight.

Winds will be calm to light out of the south by morning.

On Thursday, we'll see a gradual clearing overhead, but highs will be below average in the mid-to high 30s.

This storm system has the potential to drop 1-2 feet of fresh snow on Mt. Bachelor between now and Saturday morning.

Snow in the mountains will be heavy and persistent right through the coming weekend.

Central Oregon will see an accumulation of 2-5 inches during that same time frame.

Snow showers will also stay with us through the weekend and into next week.