A chilly break today

...and then the next winter storm blasts in.

Despite some chilly temperatures and some gusty winds, today we get to enjoy a brief break between winter systems. Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, highs will only reach the mid to upper 30's. Westerly winds at 10-15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight and by morning we will see the first of our snow showers. Light westerly breezes will become calm.

The National Weather Service has set a Winter Storm Watch from 4:00 am Friday through 4:00 pm Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in the Cascades. This will be great news for all ski resorts, but it will also mean hazardous driving conditions over the mountain passes beginning today and lasting well into next week. Winter sports enthusiasts should be aware that wind driven snow through this event will make for challenging conditions, as well.

Mixed showers with highs in the mid 40's will turn to snow showers for Central Oregon Friday. Our heaviest snowfall will be felt Friday night through Saturday. We will see a modest amount of clearing toward the middle of next week, but that is also when very cold temperatures settle in. Beginning Tuesday daytime highs will be in the mid to low 20's and overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens.

