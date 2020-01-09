Snow due across region Friday

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Despite some chilly temperatures and some gusty winds, Thursday was a brief break between winter systems.

Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight Thursday night, and by Friday afternoon we will see the first of our snow showers.

Light westerly breezes will become calm, with overnight lows in the high teens to mid-20s.

The National Weather Service has set a winter weather advisory to go into effect from 10 a.m. Monday through 4 pm Saturday for Bend up through Madras.

A winter storm warning will go into effect for the Cascades and Sisters through south of Bend. This will also begin Friday at 10 a.m. and extends through Saturday at 4 p.m.

Our heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night through Saturday.

Snow accumulation is expected to be up to 3" in lower elevations to 2 feet in the higher elevations.

We will see a modest amount of clearing toward the middle of next week, but that is also when very cold temperatures settle in.