Winter returns!

The advance of the current system will not only keep our skies cloudy today, but it will also add a chance of showers that will begin as rain and then turn to snow as our temperatures drop going into tonight. Daytime highs will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's and SW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph. Snow accumulations could amount to a couple of inches tonight with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's. Gusty SW winds will stay with us into morning.

This is a very potent winter weather storm system that will bring heavy snow to the Cascades from today through Sunday. This will ultimately be great news for the ski resorts, but be aware that driving over mountain passes will be difficult and potentially hazardous all weekend.

Snow accumulations here on the High Desert will vary according to elevation and proximity to the mountains. Highs will be dropping into the low to mid 40's for the weekend and overnight lows will be in the 20's. Mixed showers during the day and snow showers at night can be expected. Plan on being colder going into next week.

