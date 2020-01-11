Snow chances continue through the weekend

Local Forecast

Happy snowy Saturday Central Oregon!

Fresh snow across much of the region today including the Cascades and we are going to continue to see chances for more snow throughout the rest of the weekend and into the upcoming week.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Cascades, and La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters are included under that warning as well, which will be in place until Monday at 10 a.m.

The Cascades are looking as adding another foot or more of snow by the time that warning is set to expire, along with gusty winds.

We also have a winter weather advisory in place for much of eastern Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties.

That advisory is set to expire Monday at 10 a.m. as well.

If you are heading out towards eastern Oregon you can expect to see winter driving conditions as well.

If you are heading out take things slow and give yourself plenty of extra time to get around.

We are likely going to see snow here thought much of the High Desert through the rest of this weekend.

Overnight tonight chances for snow continue with winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH gusting up around 20 MPH.

Lows are set to drop down into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

For Sunday it is likely many place wake up to more fresh snow, anywhere from a dusting to a few inches is likely.

Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Sunday it is likely we will see snow showers moving through the region throughout the day.

Things are set to stay active though the rest of the week with ch chances of snow continuing though the week ahead.

Enjoy the snow Central Oregon!

