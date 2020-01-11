Snow chances continue to wrap up the weekend

Local Forecast

We still have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Cascades, and La Pine, Sunriver, Sisters and south Bend are included under that warning as well, which will be in place until Monday at 10 a.m.

The Cascades are looking as adding another foot or more of snow by the time that warning is set to expire, along with gusty winds.

Here in Central Oregon we could see anywhere between 2-8 inches or so of snow by Monday morning.

We also have a winter weather advisory in place for much of eastern Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties.

That advisory is set to expire Monday at 10 a.m. as well.

Be sure to take things slow out in the roadways and give yourself plenty of extra tome to fet around.

We are looking at chances for snow to stick around through much of today. .

Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s, and we are looking at those breezy conditions through the day out of the west with gusts up around 20 MPH.

Things are set to stay active though the rest of the week with ch chances of snow continuing though the week ahead.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!