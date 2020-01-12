More snow likely to start the upcoming week

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon! More snow across the region today as we will continue to see chances for more showers through the evening and into tomorrow.

There is also still a winter storm warning in place for the Cascades as well as Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine.

That is set to expire Monday morning at 10 a.m.

We also have a winter weather advisory in place for parts of eastern Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes counties.

This evening along with chances for snow showers we are looking at windy conditions for parts of the region with winds out of the west at 15-20 MPH and gusts up around 30 MPH.

Overnight, things are set to cool down into the teens and 20s for overnight lows.

We are likely going to see more snow overnight, so expect to see winter driving conditions as you are heading out the door tomorrow morning.

Take things slow out on the roads and give your self plenty of extra time to get around.

For Monday, daytime highs will be on the chilly side with highs in the 30s.

We will continue to see snow showers off and on through out the day on Monday and into Tuesday as well.

Things are set to stay cold through much of the week with highs in the 30s right around the freezing mark.

Then by Friday things should warm up just a bit in the upper 30s to low 40s and dry out as well.

By Saturday though we are looking at another chance for rain and snow.

Have a great rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!