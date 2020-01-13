More winter on the way

Local Forecast

Wintry conditions are going to continue across much of our state for the next few days. We saw a modest break in the clouds early this morning, but more snow is on the way. Accumulations should amount to about an inch in the Bend area today, with a couple more tonight. Highs will be in the low to mid 30's, with SW winds at 10-15+ mph. Tonight's lows will be in the 20's and gusty SW winds at 5-15 mph stay with us till morning.

Mt. Bachelor and the other resorts in the Cascades have received a great deal of snow over the weekend, and more is on the way. Between now and Friday, the mountain could see as much as 24-30" added to an already generous base. Today and tonight will be the heaviest snowfall of the week, so watch for already difficult driving conditions in the passes to worsen before they get better.

The chance of snow showers, strong at the beginning of this work week, will slowly diminish over the course of the week. Highs through Friday will be in the low to mid 30's and lows will range from the mid-teens to mid 20's. Look for a chance of mixed showers Saturday as highs climb into the low 40's and lows will be in the 20's. Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40's.

