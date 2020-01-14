A break in the snow

Weather

Good evening, Central Oregon!

A gradual clearing on Tuesday brought us into partly cloudy skies, which are expected through the night.

Temperatures will drop into single digits and low teens with southeast breezes at 5 to 10 mph.

Plan on staying cold for the rest of the work week.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s and overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

We see only a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday, but that chance will increase a bit Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday, with a chance of snow showers.

After a slight chance of snow and mixed showers Saturday morning, we will see some partial clearing, with highs warming into the low 40s for the weekend ... something a little more average for this time of year.