So, You Want More Winter…

Good Wednesday Morning, Everyone...

Clear skies overhead were short lived this morning as a powerful winter storm system centered offshore is poised to bring more winter to the Pacific NW. Clear skies last night allowed morning temperatures to plunge and we don't warm up a great deal today. With Thickening clouds our highs will only climb into the low to mid 30's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Those gusty southerly winds will stay with us for most of the night. Thicker clouds will yield more snowfall and for some that will begin as early as this afternoon. Snow for all of us is likely overnight with accumulations of an inch or two by morning. Overnight lows will be scattered throughout the 20's.

Our temperatures will stay fairly cold through the end of the work week and we will see a chance of some scattered snow showers during that time, as well. We may carry a chance of some mixed showers into Saturday, but that is when this system will break up and we begin to warm up, a bit. We will see highs this weekend in the low to mid 40's under a variable cloud cover and we will cling to those conditions going into next week.

