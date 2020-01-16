Snow Showers All Day

Local Forecast

A cold, wet winter system that is moving into the Pacific NW will bring more snow showers to the High Desert today. Fresh snow accumulations could amount to an inch or two in some areas. Highs will be in the low to mid 30's and southerly winds will be fairly gentle at 5-10 mph. Lows will be dropping into the teens tonight and the chance of snow showers will be near zero by 10 pm to midnight. Gentle breezes out of the south will continue overnight.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday on another chilly day. Developing snow showers Friday night will turn to mixed showers Saturday as highs reach the low 40's. That will break up Saturday night and for the next few days we will be under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of mixed showers Tuesday. From Sunday and well into next week daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows will be at or a little below freezing.

Bob Shaw

