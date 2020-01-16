Snow showers not over yet

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Lows will be dropping into the teens Thursday night, BUT the chance of snow showers should stop by 10 pm to midnight.

Gentle breezes out of the north west will continue overnight up to 10 mph.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday on another chilly day, with highs below average in the mid-30s.

Developing snow showers Friday night will turn to mixed rain showers Saturday as highs reach the low 40s.

That will break up Saturday night, and for the next few days we will be under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with only a slight chance of mixed showers Tuesday.

From Sunday and well into next week, daytime highs will be in the low to mid-40s and overnight lows will be at or a little below freezing.

