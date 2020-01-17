A rain/snow mix ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies and southerly breezes up to 15 mph are expected to stay with us Friday night.

With a ridge of high pressure building into the region, the precipitation we see Saturday will be a mix of rain and snow across the region.

Daytime highs will be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Sunday brings quick change, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to low 40s.

On Monday, we see a return of the cloudy skies, which leads into our next chance for rain on Tuesday.

