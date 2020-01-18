More sunshine likely to wrap up weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Starting the day off on a sunny note, as we will see clouds build throughout the day.

By the afternoon, we will see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

That is right around average for this time of the year.

The norm at Roberts Field in Redmond is 43 degrees.

Heading into Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are looking at increasing clouds, but things should stay dry, with highs in the upper 30s to 40s.

By Tuesday, we will start to chances for rain and snow, as snow levels rise a bit with these warmer temperatures.

Chances for rain and snow will continue into next weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!