Warmer temps on tap for upcoming week

Local Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies through much of the day as we saw the return of that sunshine on the High Desert.

We are looking at a mild evening ahead with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

Overnight lows are set to drop down into the upper 20s to low 30s.

That means we once again are likely to see some slick conditions to star the day.

Monday looks to stay dry throughout the day with highs in the low 40s, which is right around average for this time of the year.

Then Monday night we are looking at another system moving through bringing snow to the Cascades and rain likely to Central Oregon.

Snow levels will start the week around 4,000 ft. and will dip down to 3,100 ft. for Tuesday night.

Tuesday night looks to be the best chance for some snow for Central Oregon this week, because after that snow levels will start to rise as will temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s to round out the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!