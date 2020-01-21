Mountain Snow; Rain For Us

Local Forecast

The rapid advance of a very wet winter system will deliver rain and wind to the High Desert today. Some areas may mix some snow in with the rain showers as highs will range from the mid 30's to low 40's. SW winds will reach a gusty 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow showers will carry us into tonight, so watch for slippery roads in the morning. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Southerly breezes will back off to 5-10 mph.

The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday, but a good chance of showers will stay with us through the rest of the work week and the weekend ahead. Highs during that time will be in the mid 40's to low 50's and overnight lows will be scattered through the 30's. Southerly and SW winds will be brisk at times.

The freezing level will be rising to 5,000-6,500 feet beginning Wednesday. That means that the passes and the lower elevation resorts will see mostly rain during the day and a chance of snow mixing in at night. Mt. Bachelor could see 6-8" of fresh snow added during the next 24 hours with as much as 15-20" accumulating by Saturday.

