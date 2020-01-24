Skip to Content
today at 5:35 pm
Published 5:34 pm

Warm and wet weather ahead

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

The continued advance of multiple warm, wet systems will keep rain in our forecast, but at least we had a little break Friday afternoon!

Look for rain showers and fog Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s and gentle SE breezes.

Over the next several days, we can expect more rain showers, heavy at times, and unseasonably warm temperatures, both during the day and overnight. 

Sunday night and Tuesday night, we will get just cold enough that some areas, the upper elevations in particular, can expect to add some snow showers to the rain.

Weather

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

