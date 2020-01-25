Chances for rain continue heading into upcoming week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We are looking at things breaking up a bit this afternoon before we start to see some more rain move in.

Partly cloudy skies with some sun breaks are likely today as we head into the afternoon.

Highs will once again be unseasonably warm in the 40s to low 50s.

Average for this time of the year at Roberts Field in Redmond is 44 degrees.

We are also looking at breezy conditions from time to time as well with winds out of the west at 10-15 MPH.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, lows will be in the 30s to 40s once again.

It is likely we will start to see some more showers develop overnight Sunday into the early hours of Monday.

Through the upper elevations and in the Cascades, we are looking at chances for snow, with rain through the rest of the High Desert.

Things will turn over to rain pretty quickly, though, by mid-morning Monday.

We are going to see highs in the 50s to even the 60s by next weekend.

Chances for rain are set to last through the rest of the week each day.

Have a great rest of the weekend, Central Oregon!